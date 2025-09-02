/Lady Gaga in Wednesday: What mysterious role will she play - all details revealed

Lady Gaga is set to enter Tim Burton's world of Wednesday. Starring Jenna Ortega as everyone’s favourite and weird character, Wednesday Addams, part 1 of season 2 of Netflix’s most popular show aired in August. Now, the second and final one of season 2 is set to be released on the streaming giant on Sept 3.

The second part promises plenty of surprises in the dark and gothic halls of Nevermore Academy. However, the one guest character everyone is waiting for is superstar Lady Gaga.

What character will Lady Gaga play in Wednesday Season 2 Part 2?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The world of the Addams family is expanding. After the shocking ending of part 1, when Wednesday discovers the secret Lois mission, uncovers the missing outcasts, and ends up in the hospital after being presumably attacked by Tyler, who was running through the hospital corridors as Hyde.

Now, Wednesday faces a series of challenges as she embarks on a mission to save her best friend Enid (Emma Myers). The guest star who will presumably help the Gen-Z detective solve the mystery is none other than Lady Gaga. However, another mystery remains; whether she will act as a spirit guide, replacing Goody Addams, or emerge as a new villain. Fans are eagerly waiting to know this secret.

Months after Gaga’s guest performance was confirmed, on Sept 1, the makers released the first-look image of the pop star’s character, Rosaline Rotwood.

In the photo, Gaga fully embraces the gothic vibe of the show. She’s wearing a silver clock-like top with grey-blonde curls and pale skin; her serious expression will surely excite you for the second part. She even has Thing on her shoulder.

Her character has been described as,''Mysterious and enigmatic, Rosaline Rotwood is a legendary Nevermore teacher who crosses paths with Wednesday.”

Praising the multi-hyphenate star, director, and executive producer Burton told Tudum, “I’ve been a fan of her work for a long time. She makes great music, and she’s a great actress, so for me it was very easy. She’s a real artist, and I’m grateful for what she contributed to the show.”

Gaga also took part in the show’s promotional event, the Graveyard Gala in New York City, where she announced her new song ''Dead Dance'', which will be featured in the second half of Wednesday's season 2. The track will release on Sept 3, the same day part 2 drops.