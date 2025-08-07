Wednesday season 2 part 1 ending explained: Is Hyde free, who’s the killer, a shocking death and what’s next?

This story contains spoilers for Wednesday season 2



Jenna Ortega-starrer Wednesday Season 2 part 1 is out, and fans couldn't be more excited. As expected, part 1, comprising four episodes, features brutal deaths, zombies, and new outcasts in the gothic-dark world of the Addams family! Ortega reprises her role as Wednesday, the little weirdo who has “made everything worse, and much worse.”

In season 2, Wednesday Addams returns to Nevermore Academy after her super-entertaining summer break. She's back, and so is the mayhem, murders and mysterious deaths.

What happens in Wednesday Season 2 part 1?

Wednesday Addams (Ortega) is back at Nevermore Academy, and she's now the star student after discovering that Tyler (Hunter Doohan), the Hyde monster, was behind the murders in season 1.

This year, Wednesday has lost her psychic powers. In the first half of season 2, she spends her time using her detective skills to track down her stalker, solve the murders, and uncover who is controlling the crows, creatures that are actually committing the killings. All of this unfolds while she's also fighting with her mother, Morticia( Catherine Zeta-Jones), for Goody’s book.

Still of Ages (Evie Templeton), Photograph: (X/Netflix)

In the first two episodes, fans are hooked as Wednesday explores Nevermore Academy, both inside and out, only to discover that the real secret lies within the Willow Hill Psychiatric Facility. This time, Wednesday has an admirer, Ages (Evie Templeton), a new student at the academy, who is actually's Wednesday's stalker. She's an outcast with the power of invisibility. What adds more drama is the zombie named Slurp, who has been dug out of the grave by her brother, Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez). To solve the mystery, Wednesday Addams and her favourite Uncle Fester (Fred Armisen) get together, only to find Lois. But what is Lois? Is it a lunatic that is after Wednesday, the avian that is controlling the crows, or the cafeteria worker at the hospital?

Who is Lois?

It turns out that LOIS is the name of the mission: Long-term Outcast Integration Study (LOIS). The answer that Wednesday receives in the last episode is that a secret experiment had indeed been conducted on the outcasts at Willow Hill Psychiatric Facility. All the outcasts who were said to have died at the hospital are actually alive and are trapped in the basement.

What happens in the last episode?

Wednesday and her grandmama (Joanna Lumley) discover something fishy when they sniff the urns of the outcasts. They detect the scent of deer, squirrel, and raccoon, but no trace of humans. Soon, they find out that Augustus Stonehearst (Philip Philmar) had signed the death certificates of the outcasts who died at the hospital. To uncover the truth, Addams sends her uncle Fester to the hospital, where he soon finds the mysterious gate. However, he gets caught after Marilyn Thornhill (Christina Ricci) reveals his real identity to Dr. Fairburn (Thandiwe Newton). Wednesday enters the hospital with the help of Ages and Edin. Addams get's her uncle out of the lock room, and they discover the secret program operating in the basement and find all the missing outcasts. The episode doesn't end here. After a power cut, caused due to Fester's powers, the locked doors get's open, freeing all the patients, including Tyler, who transforms into Hyde and kills Thornhill, saying, ‘’You’re not my mother, you’re my master.''

Who is the killer?

Much like Wednesday, many initially suspect Dr. Fairburn (Thandiwe Newton), but it turns out, much to everyone’s surprise, that the real killer is her assistant, Judi (Heather Matarazzo). She is the one behind the black hood and the avian. Another big revelation is that Judi is the daughter of Augustus and has been continuing her father's secret mission. She has even been part of her father's experiments, who wants to become an outcasts and is the mastermind behind all the killings.

Still of Judi (Heather Matarazzo). Photograph: (X/Netflix)

Did Tyler kill Wednesday, or she alive?

This is kept a secret. In the final moments, Tyler, as Hyde, finds Wednesday and comes close to her. As the reunion happens, we see Wednesday thrown down from the main window of the hospital to the grounds, her face covered in blood.

Still from Wednesday season 2 Photograph: (X/Netlflix)

As the police arrive, in voiceover, Wednesday says, “I've always dreamed of looking death in the face. But in my final moments, all I hear are my mother’s words ringing in my ears. Maybe I’ve made everything worse. Much worse.” Is Wednesday dead, this will be answered in the second half.

This cliffhanger ending to the mid-season finale will surely leave viewers eagerly waiting for the second part.