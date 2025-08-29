/Scuffle breaks out on sets of Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan's film set; FIR lodged against local youth

Filming of Pati Patni Aur Who 2 was halted on Wednesday in Prayagraj after a scuffle broke out between the local youth and a crew member. A video surfaced showing a few local youths assaulting the crew member, who was identified as film production head Zoheb Solapurwala. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, who were also spotted in a heated exchange.

An FIR was registered on Friday at the Civil Lines police station against a certain Meraj Ali, who recorded and posted the video, and others who are yet to be identified.

Line producer Saurabh Tiwari, who filed the complaint, said,“The team from Mumbai was shooting on the Civil Lines when someone tried to capture the film on camera. The crew member objected to it and shouted at the person. Two-three people pounced on him and slapped the team member.”

DCP (City) Abhishek Bharti added, “A police team has been given to the shooting team for security. There was a police team on Thursday to regulate traffic, but some boys made videos with their mobiles resulting in the altercation.” The FIR has been filed under Section 191 (2)115 (2) 352 351 (2) 351(3) and Section 66 of IT act 2008.

A case had been lodged at Civil Lines police station based on the footage of the video showing the incident.

What exactly happened?

According to eyewitnesses, a crowd had gathered to see Ayushmann and Sara on Wednesday. A section of a lane had to be closed for shooting, which led to traffic congestion in the area. Curious onlookers stopped their cars midway and watched the shooting.

Some youths, troubled by the traffic jam, came there and created a ruckus. It is seen in the video that the film shooting was in progress when some agitated youths arrived and started beating a crew member.

The film’s shooting began on August 15 and is expected to continue till September 11. The film is being directed by Mudassar Aziz.