/Thama: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s first looks from the film unveiled

Published: Aug 18, 2025, 17:12 IST | Updated: Aug 18, 2025, 17:12 IST
Thama posters Photograph: (X)

Ayushmann Khurrana returns to the big screen after a brief hiatus with horror-comedy Thama. The vampire comedy is set to release in Diwali 2025 and also co-stars Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. 

It has been a while since we last saw Ayushmann Khurrana on the big screen. The actor returns to the big screen after a brief hiatus in the new film Thama. Part of Maddocks’ horror universe, Thama reportedly has Ayushmann playing a vampire. The first look was unveiled on Monday by the makers, which shows Ayushmann looking intense, dressed in a black overcoat.

The makers also unveiled the first looks of cast members Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal, who play key roles in the film.

Rashmika looks fierce in a green dress with long hair and silver jewellery, Nawazuddin looks spooky, sporting long hair and arm bands.

Along with unveiling the first official posters of the much-awaited Hindi film, the makers announced that ‘The World of Thama’, will be revealed on August 19 at 11:11 am.

The film is being touted to be a vampire comedy. Thama is directed by Aditya Sarpotdarand backed by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik. It is part of Maddock’s horror-comedy universe which includes films like Stree, Bedhiya and Munjya.

Ayushmann’s first look from Thama unveiled

Sharing Ayushmann Khurrana’s official look, the makers wrote, “Presenting Ayushmann Khurrana as Alok – Insaaniyat ki aakhri umeed. The World of Thama drops tomorrow at 11:11 am. This Diwali, the universe gives us a bloody love story in cinemas worldwide – #Thama (sic).”

Rashmika Mandanna will play the fierce Tadaka. “Presenting Rashmika Mandanna as Tadaka – Roshni ki ek hi paheli kiran (sic),” read the caption.

While makers have been tight-lipped about the film’s plot, Thama is reportedly inspired by Ashwatthama, the immortal warrior from the Mahabharata.

The story reportedly follows a historian, played by Ayushmann, who sets out to trace the mythological roots of vampires in Indian folklore. Spanning two timelines, the narrative shifts between modern-day India and the ancient kingdom of Vijayanagar, bound together by a haunting tale of unfulfilled love.

The highly anticipated film Thama is scheduled to released on Diwali 2025.

