/Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari Wagh confirmed to star in Sooraj Barjatya's family drama

The name Prem in Bollywood films, ie, Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, Hum Saath Saath Hain, and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, has been associated with Salman Khan, apart from Shahid Kapoor playing the role of the same name in Vivah. Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya has frequently used this name for the protagonists in his films. But, this time, the director has himself confirmed that Ayushmann Khurrana will be the new Prem in an upcoming family drama.

More details revealed by Sooraj Barajtya about the upcoming film

In an interaction with PTI, the filmmaker said his next film is with Ayushmann Khurrana, who he described as a “dedicated and fine” actor. He stated, “We’re shooting the film with them (Ayushmann and Sharvari) in Mumbai, it's a story set in Mumbai."

"He is a dedicated and fine actor. It’s all about getting the right story, making it look real, and making it with the right cast. Besides them, we’ve more people in the cast, like how we have in all my films".

Barjatya said he is a bit “nervous” as the shooting for the film approaches. "I’ve had this nervousness before the shoot of every film. This has been there even when I made my first film, ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’; it's still the same. As a creator, it's not about how much box office it will do, it's about whether you’re able to connect or not, with that thought or scene."

All about Sooraj Barjatya

He has directed and produced some of the most commercially successful Hindi films. Barjatya made his directorial debut with the romantic musical Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), starring Salman Khan and Bhagyashree in lead roles.