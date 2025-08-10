/From Sholay to Lagaan: Bollywood's must watch evergreen movies that ruled Indian cinema

Like Sholay, there are films that have set a cinematic phenomenon in the world of Bollywood. Whether its grandeur sets of Mughal-e-Azam or sports masterpiece like Lagaan, these films feel new to watch till date and inspire filmmakers and artists.
Indian cinema has a plethora of films to offer cinephiles from every generation and genre. Nevertheless, there are some films that stood out of the crowd with their unique screenplay, unforgettable dialogues, haunting music and remarkable performances. These films helped shape the landscape of Hindi cinema to what it seems today. From Sholay to Lagaan, have a look at must-watch evergreen films that continue to reign in cinema.
Streaming on: Prime Video
Mehboob Khan's magnum opus is a tale of resilience and family sacrifice. It portrays a mother's struggle to raise her two children amidst rural hardships. The film stars Nargis, Rajendra Kumar, Sunil Dutt and Raaj Kumar. The film remains a milestone in Hindi cinema with its realistic depiction of social issues.
Streaming on: Prime Video/ ZEE5
This timeless classic narrates the story of forbidden romance between Prince Salim, Mughal emperor Akbar's son and Anarkali, a courtesan in the palace. The film starring Madhubala, Dilip Kumar and Prithviraj Kapoor remains biggest theatrical run until overtaken by Sholay. K. Asif's masterpiece is celebrated for its grandeur sets, poetic dialogues and enduring music.
Streaming on: JioHotstar
Adapted from R.K Narayan's novel The Guide, Dev Anand and Waheeda Rehman deliver one of Hindi cinema's most soulful performances. Raju (Dev Anand), a tourist guide and Rosie (Waheeda Rehman), an unhappy wife live their love until a tragedy hits them and turns Raju into a sage. The fabulous music adds to the richness in this story of love, redemption and fragility of the human heart.
Streaming on: Prime Video/ Apple TV
Celebrating its 50 years in August, 2025, Sholay is Ramesh Sippy's blockbuster action-adventure. The characters Jai, Veeru, Gabbar Singh and Basanti, and memorable songs continue to overwhelm the fans. The iconic Kitne Admi the dialogue is still a fan favourite. Undoubtedly, this film is evergreen and a cinematic roar.
Streaming on: Prime Video
A quintessential entertainer directed by Manmohan Desai, this multi-starrer film follows three brothers (Vinod Khanna, Rishi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan). The three brothers are separated in childhood and grow up in different religious households- Hindu, Muslim and Christian. The film is a package of comedy, action and drama.
Streaming on: YouTube
Starring Rekha, Umrao Jaan is a poignant tale of a courtesan. A young girl, Amiran is sold to a brothel in Lucknow, where she becomes the most favourite dancer- poet, Umrao Jaan, of noblemen. The exquisite costumes, stunning set design, haunting songs and passionate performances make this film a gem of cinema.
Streaming on: Prime Video
This film defined the romance genre of Bollywood. Raj and Simran became the heartthrob of lovers in the 90s, from style to costumes to dialogues. The film's narrative, afresh songs and effortless performances by the star cast proved to be strong enough to resonate with audiences.
Streaming on: YouTube, Google Play Movies
Lagaan is one of a kind, classic sports musical with a runtime of 224 minutes that broke the records in Bollywood. The film revolves around Bhuvan who accepts the challenge of playing cricket from a British chairperson. The story unfolds resilience, political intrigue, romance during the colonialism era that touched the hearts of the audience.
Streaming on: Prime Video, Apple TV
The film is a satire on the education system in India and focuses on three IIT students, Raju, Farhan and Rancho. The three navigate to fight differences to pursue their dream career amid the set rigid standards of doing a job. The film is unique at its core, heartfelt, inspiring and humorous that became a household name, especially among youth.
Streaming on: YouTube, Apple TV
This sports biopic is based on the life of Milkha Singh, one of India's fastest sprinter known as the Flying Sikh. The film stars Farhan Akhtar, depicting the journey of Milkha from tragic childhood during partition of India to becoming a national hero through his achievements. The film is highly acclaimed for Farhan's groundbreaking performance, emotional storytelling and powerful soundtrack, making it worthy of being evergreen.