/Udaipur Files producer Amit Jani claims getting death threats post film's release: 'Continuous threats to blow me...'

Udaipur Files, which is based on the real-life story of Kanhaiyalal Sahu Darji, a tailor from Udaipur, was released in cinemas on August 8 after facing several challenges. Now, the producer of the film Amit Jani's latest post is grabbing attention after he has claimed that he has been receiving death threats and has urged police to take action.

Amit Jani's death threats claim on social media

Amit Jani took to his official X handle and stated that he was being threatened. He wrote in a lengthy post, "+971566707310 number se lagatar aaj bomb se udaane ki, goli maarne ki dhamki aur gaali galauch ki jaa rahi hai. Yeh khud ko Bihar ka rahne wala bata raha hai khud ka naam tabrej bata raha hai. Ispar mukdma kayam karke isko giraftar kiya jaaye".(From the number +971566707310, there have been continuous threats today to blow me up with a bomb, shoot me, and abuse me. The caller claims to be from Bihar and says his name is Tabrej. A case should be registered against him, and he should be arrested).

Last month, the Central government granted Y-category armed security cover to the Udaipur Files producer in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. It came days after the Supreme Court allowed the producer to approach the police and seek protection as he alleged a threat to his life. Y-category security includes a detail of 8-11 personnel, including commandos, to protect the individual around the clock.

All about Udaipur Files: plot, legal case, and more

Udaipur Files was scheduled to release in cinemas on July 11, but had to be delayed due to censorship and legal troubles. The Supreme Court had directed the Delhi High Court to address challenges against the government's approval of the film's release. The film was released across India on August 8 after the Delhi High Court gave a go-ahead for its release.

The film is based on the 2022 murder of Kanhaiya Lal, who was brutally killed in broad daylight in his shop in Udaipur, Rajasthan, by two men for allegedly sharing a social media post in support of former BJP member Nupur Sharma following her controversial comments on Prophet Mohammed during a debate show on a private news channel.

The death triggered national outrage and raised serious concerns about radicalization and communal violence. The accused Mohammad Riaz Attari and Ghaus Mohammad were booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, besides provisions under the Indian Penal Code.

First, the case was probed by the Rajasthan Police, but later the NIA (National Investigation Agency took over the case. The trial is pending before the special NIA court in Jaipur.