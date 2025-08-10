LOGIN
Sholay 50th anniversary: 8 fascinating behind-the-scenes facts about the iconic film

Achu Krishnan J R
Edited By Achu Krishnan J R
Published: Aug 10, 2025, 11:37 IST | Updated: Aug 10, 2025, 11:37 IST

Sholay celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. The iconic Bollywood film was not only a blockbuster success but also inspired a whole generation of filmmakers and artists, so let's take a look at  8 fascinating BTS facts about the film.
 

Bollywood’s iconic action-drama Sholay turns 50 this year, and even after half a century, it continues to hold a legendary place in Indian cinema history. The film redefined storytelling, action, and character depth in Bollywood. As fans celebrate this milestone, here are some fascinating behind-the-scenes facts about the making of Sholay that you may not have known.

Director Ramesh Sippy initially shot an ending where Thakur kills Gabbar Singh, but the censors insisted on changing it to show Gabbar being arrested instead, believing it would be less violent.

The fearsome Gabbar Singh character, played by Amjad Khan, was based on a real dacoit who terrorised the Chambal Valley in the 1950s.

Initially, Mac Mohan’s cousin, Danny Denzongpa, was signed to play Gabbar Singh, but he had scheduling conflicts. Even when Amjad Khan was cast, there were concerns about his voice, and he almost lost the role.

Hema Malini’s iconic tanga chase scene was filmed over nearly two weeks under scorching heat, with intricate camera setups to capture every angle.

For authenticity, certain firing scenes used real bullets. Dharmendra reportedly insisted on this for added realism during action sequences.

During the romantic scene where he teaches Basanti to shoot, Dharmendra allegedly bribed the crew to make intentional mistakes so he could have more retakes with Hema Malini.

The first cut of Sholay ran for over four hours, but the final version was edited down to just over three hours for theatrical release.

Despite its legendary status today, Sholay had a slow start at the box office. It took several weeks before word-of-mouth turned it into one of the biggest hits in Indian cinema history.

