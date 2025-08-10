/One Piece, Netflix drops season 2 teaser, live-action series renewed for season 3

Netflix has dropped the first teaser for the highly anticipated second season of One Piece. The live-action show's second season went through a few delays but will finally stream in 2026. Netflix also announced that the show will be getting a third season. The teaser drop and season 3 update were announced in Tokyo during the annual One Piece celebration. One Piece third season is set to begin filming this year, with Ian Stokes and Joe Tracz serving as showrunners.

What is One Piece about?

Based on Eiichiro Oda’s iconic manga series, the show follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his crew of pirates as they search for the legendary treasure known as One Piece. The teaser for season 2 promises more epic adventures for Luffy and the rest of the Straw Hat Pirates as they sail for the Grand Line, a dangerous stretch of ocean that will point the way to the One Piece.

One Piece was a major success for Netflix

The One Piece live-action adaptation was one of the streaming giant’s biggest hits of 2023. The first season had over 71.6 million viewers and over 541.9 million hours watched in its first four months and topped Netflix's Top 10 in several countries, helping double the viewership of the long-running anime series. It helped redeem Netflix in the eyes of anime fans after previous failed live-action adaptations like Death Note and Cowboy Bebop, which were both commercial and critical disappointments.

Meet the cast of Netflix's One Piece

The main cast includes Iñaki Godoy, Emily Rudd, Mackenyu, Jacob Romero Gibson, and Taz Skylar in the lead roles. Season two will also introduce new cast members, including Joe Manganiello, Katey Sagal, Morgan Davies, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Aidan Scott, Clive Russell, and Sendhil Ramamurthy.

One Piece season 2 is expected to consist of eight episodes, similar to season 1. The show is expected to drop in early 2026.