Dragon Ball Z is back! Saiyan Saga powers up for an epic comeback on Netflix India

The classic anime series Dragon Ball Z will finally be available for streaming in India. Goku and the Z Warriors will be streaming on Netflix India soon. While the new Dragon Ball sequel series and spinoffs are available in the country, Dragon Ball Z was not available till now. The show played a crucial role in making anime popular in India, thanks to its initial broadcast on Cartoon Network. The news of the show's arrival has had Indian fans of the series excited.

Akira Toriyama’s iconic creation returns

For the uninitiated, the series is the brainchild of the late legendary manga artist Akira Toriyama. The original series Dragon Ball followed the adventures of Goku, a 12-year-old boy with exceptional martial arts skills who is sent on a quest to gather the seven mystical Dragon Balls, which, when collected, grant the user one wish.

Dragon Ball Z is the sequel series set years later and follows a now-adult Goku, who must protect Earth after the sudden arrival of a powerful alien warrior called Raditz. He claims to be Goku's brother and reveals that they are members of a warrior race called the Saiyans and that Goku was sent to Earth to conquer it.

Dragon Ball Z's global legacy

Dragon Ball Z first aired in 1989 and became a global phenomenon thanks to its incredible animation, over-the-top characters, and epic battles. The franchise's popularity has led to numerous spinoff comics, shows, video games, movies, and merchandise and is worth over $27 billion. The series has also been very influential, inspiring such works as Naruto, One Piece, Bleach, and more.

All the episodes of Dragon Ball Z, which include the Saiyan Saga, the Frieza Saga, the Cell Saga, and the Buu Saga, will be streaming in India on Netflix on July 15, along with Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu dubs.