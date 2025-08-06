/New to anime? Start with these 7 timeless classics

Whether you're a newcomer or revisiting the roots of anime, these seven timeless movies offer a window into the genre’s rich legacy and imaginative power.
If you're just dipping your toes into the world of anime, there's no better way to start than with the classics. These films didn’t just shape anime; they influenced global cinema, inspired generations of artists, and set the benchmark for storytelling and animation.
Set in a post-apocalyptic Neo-Tokyo, Akira is a landmark in anime history. It follows teenage biker Kaneda as he tries to save his friend Tetsuo, who gains destructive psychic powers. With mind-bending visuals, deep themes, and a haunting score, this epic redefined what animated films could be.
Directed by Hayao Miyazaki, this Oscar-winning fantasy follows Chihiro, a young girl who gets trapped in a magical bathhouse for spirits. With its rich animation, surreal world-building, and emotional depth, Spirited Away is widely considered one of the greatest animated films of all time.
This sci-fi thriller explores the boundary between man and machine. Set in a cyber-enhanced future, it follows Major Motoko Kusanagi, a cyborg cop hunting a mysterious hacker. It influenced everything from Blade Runner to The Matrix and beyond.
A gentle and heartwarming tale about two sisters who move to the countryside and encounter magical forest creatures. Totoro is a masterclass in storytelling, blending childhood wonder with themes of nature and family.
An epic historical fantasy that pits nature against industrialisation, Princess Mononoke follows a cursed prince caught in a battle between forest gods and humans. With its complex moral themes, environmental message, and breathtaking animation, it remains a masterpiece.
A psychological thriller that delves into identity, fame, and the dark side of pop culture. When a pop idol-turned-actress begins losing her grip on reality, the line between fiction and truth begins to blur.
One of the most emotionally devastating animated films ever made, this wartime drama follows two siblings struggling to survive in Japan during World War II. Beautifully animated and deeply moving, Grave of the Fireflies will stay with you long after the credits roll.