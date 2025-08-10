/Trump asked Emma Thompson out? Oscar-winning actress calls him a 'stalker', reveals US president's 1998 call for dinner

The Hollywood actress Emma Thompson has made a shocking revelation about US President Donald Trump, saying that he asked her out on a date the day she got divorced from her husband, according to a report by The Telegraph. However, she thought it was a joke.

The Oscar-winning actress, Thompson, shared the details of the incident, which happened in 1998. She recalled that it happened while she was filming "Primary Colors" in 1998, right after her divorce from Kenneth Branagh.

“He said, ‘Hello, this is Donald Trump?' I thought it was a joke and asked, ‘How can I help you? Maybe he needed directions from someone," Thompson recalled.

“And then he said, ‘I’d love you to come and stay at one of my beautiful places. Maybe we could have dinner,’” she continued, while imitating Trump‘s voice. “I said, well, that’s very sweet. Thank you so much. I’ll get back to you,” she added.

Calling it "stalking", the actress said, “I realized that on that day, my divorce decree had come through. And I bet he’s got people looking for suitable people he could take out on his arm. You know, a nice divorcée, that’s what he was looking for,” she said. “And he found the number in my trailer. I mean, that’s stalking."

Thompson further said that she could have gone on a date with Trump, and then would have had a story to tell.

"I could have changed the course of American history," she added.

Thompson is not the only actress making such claims; another top actress, Salma Hayek, also revealed something similar that happened.

“When I told him I wouldn’t go out with him even if I didn’t have a boyfriend (which he took as disrespectful), he called — well, he wouldn’t say he called, but someone told the National Enquirer," she recalled.