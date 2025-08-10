

Disgraced rapper Sean Diddy Combs, who once had disagreements over his ideologies with President Donald Trump. But now he's apparently ready to be his supporter. Combs, who ruled the '90s hip-hop scene, is behind bars currently after being found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution of his ex-girlfriend, singer Cassie Ventura, and another woman. However, the rapper was not found guilty of the most serious charges, such as racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, which could have put him behind bars for life.

Sean Diddy to be on Trump's team

Days after being denied bail, Combs’ attorney reportedly claimed that the rapper would become a Trump supporter if he were granted a presidential pardon.

Earlier this week, Combs' attorney revealed that they reached out to Trump's administration about a pardon. Now, the longtime lawyer, Mark Geragos, for Combs has claimed that the rapper could be in Trump's team if he gets pardoned by the president.

Appearing on the 2 Angry Men podcast, Geragos spoke with host Harvey about the shared experiences that Trump and Combs have had, particularly their high-profile battles with federal prosecutors. When asked about Diddy talking Trump's side, Combs's attorney Geragos said,“You want to know the truth? I think yes,”

He added, “Do you know why? I don’t know that it would be like a fealty oath or anything else.''

Trump and Diddy, who have both had long histories of federal legal battles, share some similarities in their pasts, and that could be a reason for Trump to feel a certain connection or understanding toward him.

“I think, having done this for 40-odd years, what happens to people when they go through a criminal case... I’ve watched it... I can’t remember the last time that a client didn’t say to me after a criminal case: ‘How do you do this for a living? How do you go through this?’ I remember clients saying: ‘[The prosecutors] have made a caricature of me,’ Geragos said, as per Independent.



“There’s something about that fraternity of people who have been accused and have gone through the process that gives you an affinity. It would not surprise me to hear Sean say: ‘I now get it. I understand it. I was wrong then.’ I don’t know if I would say he’s pledging loyalty, but I think we would probably say: ‘I now get what he went through.’”



Sean 'Diddy' Combs' attorney on approaching Trump about a pardon.

Earlier this week, Combs' attorney, Nicole Westmoreland, revealed that the rapper's defence team has reached out to Trump's administration. Speaking to a global media house, Westmoreland said,“It’s my understanding that we’ve reached out and had conversations in reference to a pardon.”

Diddy’s sentencing hearing is currently scheduled for October 3, 2025.