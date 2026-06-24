/'I have not felt...': Months after JD Vance's comments, Usha Vance makes BIG statement on conversion to Christianity

In a June 14 interview with CBS's Robert Costa, discussing the American VP's upcoming book, 'Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith' they discussed their interfaith marriage and family life. When asked how her own religious faith had evolved alongside her husband and his conversion to Catholicism, Usha said: "I grew up in a Hindu household that was a very stable household.

US Vice President JD Vance's wife Usha Vance has revealed why she would not convert of Christianity, despite her husband expressing his desire for her to do so. In an interview earlier this month, Usha Vance said that she grew up in a stable Hindu household and so she did not feel any need to shift to Christianity. This comes as a contrast to the statement given by JD Vance last year. In a Turning Point USA event in October 2025, JD Vance had said that he wished that Usha Vance would eventually convert to Christianity.

What Usha Vance said about conversion?

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The couple was discussing the American VP's upcoming book, ‘Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith’. In it, Vance said that church worked for him. When asked how Usha's own religious faith had evolved alongside her husband and his conversion to Catholicism, Usha said: “I grew up in a Hindu household that was a very stable household. I have not felt the same need to seek something different that he (JD Vance) has.”

Speaking about his own conversion, Vance shared that Usha once told him that "Therapy didn't work for you; church does." To this Usha replied, “And it's not that therapy doesn't work for other people, but JD just didn't have the right kind of trust in that process,” she continued. “He just didn't feel at home in it, really exploring some of the feelings that he had and trying to figure out how he wanted to be the person that he wanted to be for the rest of his life.”

What had JD Vance said in 2025 about conversion?

"Most Sundays, Usha will come with me to church. Do I hope, eventually, that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved by in church? Yeah, honestly, I do wish that, because I believe in the Christian gospel and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way,” Vance said in Turning Point USA event. Notably, JD was an atheist most of his life but converted to Catholicism in 2019.

Vance-Usha married life and controversies

JD and Usha were married in 2014 and have three children together. Vance has been targeted several times for his anti-immigration stance with critics pointing out that his wife is an immigrant. Usha Vance is Indian American, born and raised in San Diego, California, to parents who immigrated to the United States from India. Last year, Vance took to social media platform X on Dec 7 and said that mass migration is a "theft of American Dream." In a sharp criticism, netizens said that if Vance is against immigration, he should first send his children and wife to India. Rumours about tensions in JD and Usha's marriage have been floating after his hug with Erika went viral in 2025.

In what looked like his clarification over tensions in his married life, Vance had said last year: “I think that we kind of get a kick out of it…With anything in life, you take the good with the bad. You accept that there are some sacrifices and there are some very good things that come along with it, too. But our marriage is as strong as it’s ever been, and I think Usha’s really taken to it, and it’s been kind of cool to see how she’s developed and evolved in this new role."