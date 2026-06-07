/'Erika told Usha between sobs...': JD Vance reportedly reveals what convinced his wife for fourth child

US Vice President JD Vance has revealed that it was the death of American right-wing political activist and conservative commentator Charlie Kirk as the reason for him to have a fourth child. Narrating an incident, he said that Erika Kirk, the crying widow of Charlie, told Usha to have more babies as she regretted having only two kids. Vance adds that Erika's words convinced Usha to have another baby. Vance and Usha are expecting their fourth child, a boy, in late July.

The information in a passage from his upcoming book, which was acquired by the Wall Street Journal, described the 31-year-old Charlie Kirk as his “best friend." “As my wife held Charlie Kirk’s widow on the first day of her terrible sorrow, Erika told Usha between sobs that she regretted having only two kids with Charlie. For years, I had asked Usha to have another baby, and for years she had told me she was done—specially now that public service had elevated us into the national spotlight. But something changed for Usha, and not long after we buried my friend, she became pregnant with our fourth child, a boy," Vance writes.

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Charlie Kirk was fatally shot at an event in September 2025. Referring to Kirk's death, Vance writes, “one life was stolen from us, but another was given. I don’t know why God does things like this", adding “I am grateful to Him that there will soon be another source of joy in our lives.” Vance