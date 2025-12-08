/'You and Erika...': JD Vance told to 'send wife, kids back to India' after remark on 'mass migration'

US Vice President JD Vance's comment on 'mass migration' has sparked widespread debate on internet with people targeting him and reminding him that his wife is the daughter of Indian immigrants. JD Vance took to social media platform X on Dec 7 and said that mass migration is a "theft of American Dream." He was commenting on a post that suggested that immigration crackdown has helped Americans. He said that those in favour of the "old system" are the ones getting rick because of it.

In a sharp criticism, people on internet reminded him of his wife - Usha Vance - who is first Asian American and first Hindu American second lady of the United States. They said that if Vance is against immigration, he should first send his children and wife to India. Others also mentioned Charlie Kirk's widow Erika Kirk, while mocking JD Vance.

"Wait, isn’t your wife Indian from an immigrant family?" an user said. "Ok, send your wife and kids back to India and we'll believe you mean it. You and the orange turd are married to immigrants, and Barron is literally an anchor baby. You and Ericka gonna get together. Bad look to your racist base that hates brown people, so you'll dump Usha," one user said. “That means you have to send Usha, her Indian family, and your biracial kids back to India. Let us know when buy the plane tickets. You must lead by example,” another said.