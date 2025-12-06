Vice President JD Vance responded to the rumours about Usha Vance's missing wedding ring after his viral hug with the late conservative commentator Charlie Kirk's wife, Erika. While speaking to NBC News on December 5, 2025, JD Vance asserted that his marriage is “as strong as it’s ever been.” When asked if he was frustrated about the rumours, he dodged it playfully, “I think that we kind of get a kick out of it.”

Vance added that with something good, something bad comes about. Usha and JD have been together since their days at Yale. “You accept that there are some sacrifices and there are some very good things that come along with it, too. But our marriage is as strong as it’s ever been, and I think Usha’s really taken to it, and it’s been kind of cool to see how she’s developed and evolved in this new role," said JD Vance.

Usha Vance's missing wedding ring

JD Vance said Usha was distraught following the incident of the missing ring became a story. “She was like, ‘Oh, if I don’t go back and get them, there’s going to be some ridiculous psycho who talks about it on social media,’” Vance said. “And I was like, let them. It’s not even worth the trip to run back upstairs. So we actually have a little bit of fun with it. And we thought that whole viral social media cycle was kind of funny.”

Usha Vance was spotted in Camp Lejeune, a military base in North Carolina, along with the first lady, Melania Trump, last month. She was missing her wedding ring, which triggered some speculations. A representative of the second lady clarified that Usha is “a mother of three young children, who does a lot of dishes, gives lots of baths, and forgets her ring sometimes.” However, considering the sequence of events that led to the forgetting of ring like Erika Kirk's viral hug and gushing over JD Vance months after her husband's murder, JD Vance wishing that Usha would someday convert to Christianity, made it a spicy gossip. Especially since JD Vance was born in an Evangelical Christian family, went through a phase of atheism during his young age, and converted to Catholicism later on.