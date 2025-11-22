/Usha Vance's team dismisses rumours after she was spotted at an event without wedding ring

Usha Vance, along with Melania Trump, visited Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River in North Carolina on Friday. The Internet quickly noticed and reacted to the missing wedding ring of Usha Vance. Usha Vance's team quickly dismissed the rumours, saying that she “forgets the ring sometimes”.

Recently, Vice President JD Vance made a statement that he wished Usha to convert to Christianity from Hinduism in the near future. There were also rumours after Erika Kirk, widow of the late influencer Charlie Kirk, was spotted at an event sharing an embrace, that the two are the perfect white couple. There had been several speculations since then.

Some of the Democrat influencers were quick to add to the speculation, Adam Parkhomenko wrote, "Interesting. Usha Vance minus a wedding ring yesterday at Camp Lejeune." Richard Angwin chimed in, “Usha Vance ditching the ring while posing with Melania screams, 'I'm just here for the photo op, not the marriage.'”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

A spokesperson for Usha Vance dismissed the rumours, saying that Usha "is a mother of three young children, who does a lot of dishes, gives lots of baths, and forgets her ring sometimes."

Mrs Trump and Mrs Vance were visiting Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) New River in North Carolina, where they spent the day meeting with students, educators, military families and Service members from both installations. The First Lady and the Second Lady expressed their gratitude to the military and their family for their strength and resilience.