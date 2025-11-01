/‘Why not reciprocate and engage with Hinduism too,’ Hindu American Foundation asks JD Vance

The Hindu American Foundation (HAF) has criticised US Vice President JD Vance strongly for his remarks about his wife, Usha Vance, and her Hindu faith, and his hopes that she converts to Christianity one day. After being slammed for his remarks, Vance issued a clarification on his comments and said that it was his wife’s faith that helped him reconnect with his own religion. In an X post in reply to Vance’s clarification, the Hindu American Foundation (HAF) asked why the vice president never considered engaging with Hinduism as well.

“With respect, @JDVance, if your wife encouraged you to re-engage with your faith, why not reciprocate that and engage with Hinduism too?” the HAF wrote on X.

‘Hinduism is inherently inclusive and pluralistic’

“Hinduism is inherently inclusive and pluralistic in this way. We do not seek to convert anyone,” the Foundation said. “Hinduism doesn’t require the spouse to adopt your religious beliefs.”

It also criticised what it described as “a compulsion from some religious communities to convert us to another way of thinking,” calling such actions disrespectful and harmful.

Referring to “a long history of denigrating Hindu beliefs and attempting conversions through sometimes unethical means,” the HAF said such tendencies continue to manifest online.

‘Publicly acknowledge the positive influence of Hinduism’

It cited “anti-Hindu” content shared by Christian accounts, noting that such posts reflect a belief that there is “only one true path to salvation—a concept that Hinduism simply doesn’t have—and that path is through Christ.”

“Some of the most vocal voices in your base seem to not actually believe religious freedom—one of the core concepts this nation was founded upon, as you well know—should extend to Hindus,” the Hindu American Foundation wrote in response to Vance’s post.

It added that given the “growing anti-Hindu sentiment online”, it would be reasonable for the vice president to publicly acknowledge the positive influence of Hinduism on him.

“You are the Vice President,” the HAF wrote. “It’s more than reasonable, and well within precedent, for a Christian public figure like yourself to recognise Hinduism’s positive impact and the rights of Hindus to practise their faith.”

After being slammed online, Vance had on Friday said it was “disgusting” to interpret his remarks as an attack on his wife’s religion.

He clarified that Usha Vance is not a Christian and has no plans to convert, but like many in interfaith marriages, he hopes that she may one day share his beliefs.

“Regardless, I’ll continue to love and support her and talk to her about faith and life and everything else, because she’s my wife,” he said, describing Usha as “the most amazing blessing” in his life who encouraged him to re-engage with his faith.

Vance was addressing a Turning Point USA event in Mississippi on Wednesday where he made the remarks that landed him in a controversy.

Asked whether he hoped his wife would eventually “come to Christ,” Vance candidly said he wishes that she might one day embrace Christianity while affirming her free will and their mutual respect in an interfaith marriage.

Vance later defended his statements and called his criticism “anti-Christian bigotry.”

“Yes, Christians have beliefs. And yes, one of those beliefs is that we want to share them with others. That’s a completely normal thing,” he wrote.

