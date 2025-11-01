/IndiGo Jeddah-Hyderabad flight gets ‘LTTE-ISI’ human bomb threat, diverted to Mumbai

The Hyderabad airport said on Saturday that an IndiGo flight from Jeddah to Hyderabad received a security threat after an email claimed that there was a “human bomb” aboard, after which the plane was diverted to Mumbai. The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) said it received a threat email claiming that there was a “human bomb” on IndiGo flight 6E 68, operating from Jeddah to Hyderabad. The threat email, received at around 5.30 am, warned the airport authorities to “prevent landing of IndiGo (flight) in Hyderabad”. The aircraft was then diverted to Mumbai, where it landed safely.

“...onboard LTTE-ISI operatives have planned a major 1984 Madras Airport Modus operandi style blast,” said the email, as per news agency PTI’s report.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

An Indigo spokesperson confirmed that flight 6E 68, bound for Hyderabad, received a security threat on November 1, which prompted the diversion.

“A security threat was received for IndiGo flight 6E 68 operating from Jeddah to Hyderabad on November 1 and the aircraft was diverted to Mumbai. Following the established protocol, we informed the relevant authorities immediately and fully cooperated with them in carrying out the necessary security checks before the aircraft is cleared for further operations,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

“We made all efforts to minimise inconvenience to our customers, including offering them refreshments and sharing regular updates. As always, safety and security of our customers, crew, and aircraft are our topmost priorities,” the informed.

The police registered a case on the basis of the complaint, and further investigation is ongoing.

WATCH: Tanzanian opposition says around 700 killed in protests