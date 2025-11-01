/THIS country has banned smoking for everyone born after 2007 — even tourists

A tiny nation with only 0.528 million population has become the first and the only nation in the world to ban smoking for an entire generation. The curious yet bold move has been taken by the Maldives, an archipelagic country in South Asia. The move officially bans smoking for anyone born after January 1, 2007 and comes into effect from Saturday (Nov 1). The most curious thing? The ban will even apply to those visiting the tiny nation. Here's all you need to know about the Maldives' generational smoking ban.

The only nation with a generational prohibition on tobacco

The Maldives has officially become the only country in the world to enforce a generational prohibition on tobacco use, the Health Ministry announced Saturday (Nov 1). The ban is part of President Mohamed Muizzu’s broader public health initiative. It prohibits individuals born in 2007 or later from buying, using, or being sold tobacco products anywhere in the island nation.

In a statement, the nation's health ministry said, "Under the new provision, individuals born on or after January 1, 2007, are prohibited from purchasing, using, or being sold tobacco products within the Maldives".

The new rules apply not only to citizens but also to visitors in the Maldives — a nation of more than 1,100 coral islands scattered across the Indian Ocean and renowned for its luxury resorts.

How will the ban be enforced?

According to the health ministry's statement, retailers would now be required to verify age prior to sale. "The ban applies to all forms of tobacco, and retailers are required to verify age prior to sale." This measure aims to "protect public health and promote a tobacco-free generation", the ministry said in a statement.

Authorities said the ban covers all tobacco products, including cigarettes and smokeless tobacco. The country also noted that it already maintains a blanket ban on the import, sale, and use of electronic cigarettes and vaping devices for all age groups.

What if someone violates the rule?

Violating the new restrictions carries heavy penalties. For retailers, selling tobacco to underage buyers comes with a fine of 50,000 Maldivian rufiyaa (around $3,200), while individuals caught using vape devices could be fined 5,000 rufiyaa ($320).