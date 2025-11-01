/Kerala becomes first Indian state to eradicate extreme poverty: CM Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on Saturday, stated that the state government allocated Rs 50 crore each for the financial years 2023-24 and 2024-25, and Rs 60 crore for 2025-26, for the project aimed at eradicating extreme poverty. The funds were utilised for healthcare, housing construction, and ensuring sustainable livelihoods.

CM Vijayan highlighted the state's progress from being the one with the highest poverty rate in 1961-62, with 90.75 per cent of the rural population and 88.89 per cent of the urban population below the poverty line, to becoming the first Indian state to eradicate extreme poverty.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan made this historic declaration in the Legislative Assembly on the occasion of Kerala Piravi (Foundation Day), stating that the state has achieved a remarkable milestone in eradicating extreme poverty on Saturday. Addressing the Assembly, CM Vijayan made a statement under Rule 300.

"In the financial years 2023-24 and 2024-25, an amount of 50 crore each was specially allocated for this project, and in 2025-26, 60 crore was set aside. This amount was utilised for healthcare, housing construction, and ensuring sustainable livelihoods. In the 1975 study report titled "Poverty, Unemployment, and Development Policy in Kerala", conducted by the Centre for Development Studies (CDS) for the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, Table 1 on page 11 shows the percentage of population below the poverty line in 15 Indian states during 1961-62. Although these figures have been subject to criticism, one fact stands out: in Kerala, 90.75 per cent of the rural population and 88.89 per cent of the urban population were below the poverty line. In other words, at that time, Kerala had the highest proportion of people living below the poverty line among all Indian states. From that position, Kerala has now risen to proudly become the first Indian state to eradicate extreme poverty," CM Vijayan said.

"Those who needed new houses were provided with them; those who needed both land and houses were given both; and those who needed to rebuild or renovate their houses were supported accordingly. Procedures, including land allocation, were made smoother. Through social welfare schemes, educational support, rural employment guarantees, and livelihood assistance, it was ensured that no one went hungry anywhere. Close monitoring was carried out right from the Chief Minister's level, and timely guidance and instructions were given at every stage, all of which helped achieve the goal swiftly," CM Vijayan said.

The government provided houses for 4,677 families through the LIFE Mission and gave land and assistance for house construction to 2,713 families. Special provisions were made to grant up to Rs 2 lakh for house renovation for extremely poor families.

The government also launched a special drive to identify land for the landless, acquiring 28 acres of land. Furthermore, 2.03 acres of land were donated by generous individuals through the "Manassodithiri Mannu" campaign. CM Vijayan extended sincere thanks to the donors.

"A total of 4,677 families included in the list of extremely poor were found to be in need of housing. Houses for them were completed through the LIFE Mission. Similarly, 2,713 families were first provided with land and later given assistance for house construction. The existing rule allowed only 01 lakh for house renovation, but special provisions were made to grant up to two lakh for extremely poor families. Extensive efforts were made to find land for those who needed it. Through a special drive, 28 acres of land were identified for this purpose. In addition, 2.03 acres of land were made available as part of the "Manassodithiri Mannu" campaign. Sincere thanks are extended to all the generous individuals who came forward to donate land.", CM Vijayan added.

CM Vijayan stated that this "experiment" will serve as a model for other states in the country. The Chief Minister credited the achievement to a collective effort involving local self-government institutions, various government departments, volunteers, social workers, the general public and government officials. He expressed gratitude to all who contributed to the initiative.

CM Vijayan said, "Kerala has today become a state free from extreme poverty. We are presenting yet another new model before the nation. Kerala has always been a laboratory for various welfare initiatives. In the matter of eradicating extreme poverty too, we can hope that our experiment will serve as a model that can benefit other states in the country. As mentioned earlier, a large collective effort was formed to make this project a success involving local self-government institutions, the Department of Local Self Government, KILA (Kerala Institute of Local Administration), Kudumbashree Mission, LIFE Mission, and departments such as Revenue, Food and Civil Supplies, Agriculture, Transport, Health, Education, Social Justice, Labour, Registration, Fisheries, Women and Child Development, Electricity, Water Resources, and Cooperation. Volunteers, social workers, the general public, and government officials all contributed through their active participation, support, and initiative. At this stage, I extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone who cooperated in this endeavour."