Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel said on Friday that the federal agency thwarted a potential terrorist attack over Halloween weekend and arrested several suspects in Michigan. The arrests made in Michigan are tied to international terrorism, said a Fox News report, citing a top federal law enforcement source. In a post on X early Friday, Patel said, “This morning the FBI thwarted a potential terrorist attack and arrested multiple subjects in Michigan who were allegedly plotting a violent attack over Halloween weekend. More details to come.” “Thanks to the men and women of FBI and law enforcement everywhere standing guard 24/7 and crushing our mission to defend the homeland.” Federal Bureau of Investigation is the primary federal law enforcement agency in the US and is also the domestic intelligence and security service.

In a statement to Fox News, Patel said the quick response prevented a potentially tragic situation from unfolding.

“Through swift action and close coordination with our local partners, a potential act of terror was stopped before it could unfold,” Patel said. “The vigilance of this FBI prevented what could have been a tragic attack—and thanks to their dedication, Michigan will have a safe and happy Halloween.”

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino also praised the operation and called it an example of proactive law enforcement that saves lives.

"This is what real law enforcement looks like—proactive, relentless, and focused on saving lives," Bongino said in a statement to Fox.

The FBI’s Detroit field office confirmed that “the FBI in Michigan were present in the cities of Dearborn and Inkster this morning conducting law enforcement activities,” spokesperson Jordan Hall told CNN. “There is no current threat to public safety.”

In a post on Facebook, the police department in Dearborn, a city west of Detroit, said the FBI had conducted operations in Dearborn early Friday.

The Dearborn Police Department said it “has been made aware that the FBI conducted operations in the City of Dearborn earlier this morning.”

“We want to assure our residents that there is no threat to the community at this time,” the police department said.

