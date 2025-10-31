/Sheesh Mahal 2.0: BJP accuses Arvind Kejriwal of building mansion in Chandigarh with Punjab funds

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday launched a fresh offensive against Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal by accusing the former Delhi chief minister of misusing Punjab government resources for his personal comfort and luxury. To prove their allegations, the Delhi BJP and AAP Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal shared an image on their X handles showing an aerial view of a government bungalow complex in Sector 2, Chandigarh, the purported location of the property. AAP denied the charges and said that the property was Punjab CM’s camp office. The Delhi BJP accused Kejriwal of preparing a “luxurious 7-star, two-acre government bungalow” in Sector 2, Chandigarh, for himself, reportedly from the “quota” of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

The BJP said that the AAP chief, who pretends to be an aam aadmi (common man), but acts as Punjab’s “Super CM” has built yet another ‘Sheesh Mahal’ for himself.

“After vacating the Sheesh Mahal in Delhi, Punjab’s ‘Super CM’ Arvind Kejriwal has now had an even more magnificent Sheesh Mahal prepared in Punjab. In Chandigarh’s Sector 2, Arvind Kejriwal has been allotted a luxurious 7-star government bungalow spread over 2 acres from the chief minister’s quota,” the BJP posted on X and shared a satellite image of the bungalow.

AAP Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal alleged in her post that Kejriwal also uses Punjab government aircraft for personal and AAP-related travel. “Yesterday, he boarded a government helicopter right from in front of his house for Ambala, and then from Ambala, the Punjab government’s private jet took him to Gujarat for party work,” she claimed.

Maliwal accused the Bhagwant Mann government of misusing Punjab resources for Kejriwal’s personal convenience, saying, “The entire Punjab government is engaged in serving one man.”

The Aam Aadmi Party reacted to the allegations and said in a post on X, “Ever since the Prime Minister’s fake Yamuna story was exposed, the BJP seems to have lost its cool. And in its frustration, the BJP these days is faking everything. Fake Yamuna, fake pollution figures, fake claims of rainfall, and now fake 7-star claims. The BJP’s fake claim is that we have built a 7-star house in Chandigarh, but the Chandigarh administration is under the BJP. Only they can get something built, no one else. The BJP’s fake claim is that Kejriwal ji has been allotted a house, so where is the allotment letter? By sharing a photo of the CM’s camp office, the frustrated BJP is making all sorts of fake claims.”

The Delhi Sheesh Mahal controversy over the illegal construction at Kejriwal’s official residence at 6 Flag Staff Road in the national capital when he was the Delhi CM in 2024 after the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) submitted a factual report on the complaint of BJP leader Vijender Gupta had severely dented the image of AAP, which lost the subsequent assembly elections.

Kejriwal was accused of violating norms to construct the lavish mansion, dubbed as Sheesh Mahal by the BJP, spread across eight acres in prime location of the national capital.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla alleged that AAP leaders who lost in Delhi election had been “compensated” with “positions” in Punjab and demanded an explanation.

“And this isn’t the only thing... they (the AAP) have not given money promised to women of Punjab but provided a 100-car convoy for Kejriwal’s VVIP security, then ‘7-star mansion’ for him,” he said.