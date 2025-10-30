/JD Vance says he hopes his wife Usha, a Hindu, converts to Christianity eventually

US Vice President JD Vance has said that he hopes his Indian-origin wife, Usha, a Hindu, will convert to Christianity one day and become a Christian. Speaking at a Turning Point USA event at the University of Mississippi on Wednesday, Vance said, “Now most Sundays Usha will come with me to church. As I’ve told her and I’ve said publicly, and I’ll say now in front to 10,000 of my closest friends: Do I hope eventually that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved in by church? Yeah, I honestly do with that. Because I believe in the Christian gospel and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way,” he said. However, he promptly added, “If she doesn’t, then God says everybody has free will, so that doesn’t cause a problem for me.” He was responding to a query from an Indian-origin woman about his Hindu wife and their “intercultural household”.

Vance further said that Usha grew up in a Hindu family, “but not a particularly religious family”.

‘We decided to raise our children Christian, they attend a Christian school’

“In fact, when I met my wife… I would consider myself an agnostic or an atheist, that’s what she would have considered herself as well,” he said, while noting that families need to come to their “arrangement.”

Vance then revealed that they decided to raise their three children Christian, and they attend a Christian school.

Usha Vance had also reflected on the subject some months ago, when she shared how she and her husband were raising their children, Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel, in an interfaith household.

Speaking to Meghan McCain on her podcast ‘Citizen McCain’, the Second Lady said, “So what we’ve ended up doing is we send our kids to Catholic school, and we have given them each the choice, right? They can choose whether they want to be baptised Catholic and then go through the whole step-by-step process with their classes in school.”

‘JD Vance wasn’t Catholic when I met him at Yale University’

Usha also divulged that JD Vance wasn’t Catholic when she met him at Yale University.

“At the time when I met JD, he wasn’t Catholic, and he converted later and when he converted, we had a lot of conversations about that because it was actually after we had our first child, maybe it was after Vivek was born too,” she said.

“When you convert to Catholicism it comes with several important obligations, like to raise your child in the faith and all that. We had to have a lot of real conversations about how do you do that, I’m not Catholic, and I’m not intending to convert or anything like that,” Usha added.

Usha had once told Fox News in an interview, “I did grow up in a religious household. My parents are Hindu. That is one of the reasons why they made such good parents. That made them very good people. And I think I have seen the power of that in my own life.”