/Justice Surya Kant appointed next Chief Justice of India, to take charge on Nov 24

President Droupadi Murmu has appointed Justice Surya Kant, the second senior-most judge of the Supreme Court, as the next Chief Justice of India (CJI), Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said on Thursday. Justice Surya Kant will assume the office after CJI BR Gavai retires on November 23. He will be the 53rd Chief Justice of India and will remain in office for 15 months, till February 9, 2027. Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said in a post on X, “In exercise of the powers conferred by the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Surya Kant, Judge of the Supreme Court of India, as the Chief Justice of India with effect from 24th November, 2025. I convey my heartiest congratulations and best wishes to him.”

The Law Minister conveyed his heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Justice Kant. Earlier this week, CJI Gavai wrote to the Union Government proposing the name of Justice Surya Kant, the second senior-most judge of the Supreme Court, as the next Chief Justice of India.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Born on February 10, 1962, in Haryana’s Hissar, Justice Kant became a judge of the apex court on May 24, 2019. He has been a part of benches that gave several historic judgments in cases like the abrogation of Article 370, free speech, democracy, corruption, environment and gender equality.

Justice Surya Kant was also part of the bench that kept the colonial-era sedition law in abeyance, directing that no new FIRs be registered under it until a government review.

He also nudged the Election Commission to disclose details of 65 lakh excluded voters in Bihar in a verdict that ensured electoral transparency.

Justice Surya Kant was part of the bench that appointed a five-member committee headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Indu Malhotra to probe the security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2022 Punjab visit, saying such matters required “a judicially trained mind.”

He was on the seven-judge bench that overruled the 1967 Aligarh Muslim University judgment, opening the way for reconsideration of the institution’s minority status.

WATCH: Pakistani military convoy blown up near Afghan border, 6 including army captain killed