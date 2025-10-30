/'Pak seems to think it has right to exercise cross-border terrorism with impunity on Afghanistan': MEA

On Thursday (Oct 30), India’s Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal slammed Pakistan for border tensions with Afghanistan. He said the country has been practising cross-border terrorism with impunity. As Pakistan goes all guns blazing at neighbouring Afghanistan, Jaiswal said the former is “infuriated” because the latter is only exercising sovereignty over its own territories.

In the press briefing, he addressed media personnel as he said, "Pakistan is infuriated with Afghanistan exercising sovereignty over its own territories. Pakistan seems to think that it has the right to practice cross-border terrorism with impunity. Its neighbours find it unacceptable. India remains fully committed to the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence of Afghanistan."

The MEA's remarks come amid worsening relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan following the failure of peace talks held in Turkey this week. The two countries have seen an escalation in border tensions, with both sides trading accusations and engaging in skirmishes.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

(With agency inputs)