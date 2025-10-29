/Pak Defence Minister Khawaja Asif admits country’s past role in supporting Afghanistan Taliban

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has admitted the role of his country and its past leadership in helping the creation of the Taliban and said it’s time to admit the mistakes made in the past and seek forgiveness from the Almighty for them. In an interview with Geo News on Wednesday after ongoing talks with Kabul in Istanbul failed, Khawaja said, “Whatever is happening to us today is the result of those sins and our actions that we committed with Afghanistan in the 60s, 70s, 90s, and the early decades of this century.” “The Almighty says confess your crimes and I will forgive you, but we have been denying the role we played in Afghanistan. Those who did this, worked on this policy should pay for these crimes, wherever they may be, whether alive or dead,” Asif said.

A video of Asif’s remark has gone viral on social media.

Earlier also, after the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, in April, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif admitted that his country supported terrorist groups for three decades. When asked about Islamabad’s history of funding and backing terror outfits in an interview with a British news channel, Asif admitted the country’s history of supporting, training and funding terrorist organisations as “dirty work” for the West, a mistake for which he said Pakistan had suffered.

Asif further described it as a “mistake” and said that Pakistan has paid a heavy price for its actions and added that Pakistan’s record would have been unquestioned if it had not aligned with the West during the Soviet-Afghan war and the US-led war against the Taliban following the 9/11 attacks.

The admission came in the wake of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, raising fresh concerns about Pakistan’s past involvement in regional instability.

Asif again embarrassed himself and his nation on live television after he was caught spreading misinformation after India’s successful precision strikes on nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK) under ‘Operation Sindoor’.

During an interview with CNN, Asif tried to spread fake news about Pakistan shooting down Indian fighter jets during the strike, but when he asked for proof, he fumbled.

“It’s all over social media, on Indian social media, not just our social media. The debris of these jets fell into Kashmir,” he claimed.