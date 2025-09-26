Pakistan defence minister Khawaja Asif fumbles seven times in UNSC speech, gets trolled | Watch

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif made repeated fumbles and mispronounced words and phrases while speaking at the AI Innovation Dialogue at the United nations Security Council on Friday and once again got trolled on social media. A video compilation of Asif’s fumbles was posted by news agency ANI and quickly went viral as social media users joined the party in mocking him. Asif was speaking at the AI Innovation Dialogue, chaired by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, when he stumbled several times. At least seven verbal errors were noted. He mispronounced “risk” as “riks,” “development” as “developend,” and repeatedly said “sirst time” before correcting it to “first time.”

Pakistan’s defence minister also faltered while mentioning “six pillars,” initially calling them “six pip-pillars.” At one point, Asif confused “breathtaking pace” with “breathtaking space,” drawing amusement online.

Social media users mocked the delivery, with one writing, “Operation Sindoor shook him.” Another commented, “He can’t even speak one sentence properly.”

“Arre kehna kya chahte ho?” [What are you trying to say?], said another user.

‘AI lowers the threshold for conflict’

Asif tried to emphasise the risks of artificial intelligence in modern warfare and warned that AI was “reshaping the world at a breathtaking pace”.

It also lowers the threshold for conflict, compresses decision-making timelines, and narrows the scope for diplomacy, he said.

Asif referred to the recent hostilities and highlighted India’s Operation Sindoor in May. He claimed that for the “sirst (first) time,” nuclear-armed states used autonomous loitering munitions, high-speed cruise missiles, and drones against each other during a military exchange.

Asif said the conflict highlighted how AI-driven weapons such as drones and loitering munitions could fuel dangerous escalations. “Without international cooperation and ethical standards, AI in warfare risks destabilising already fragile regions,” he cautioned.

The UNSC session, beyond Asif’s speech, also addressed several pressing global challenges. A crucial vote is pending on delaying the automatic “snapback” of UN sanctions on Iran, while the council has extended its peacekeeping mission in Lebanon (UNIFIL) until 2026. Discussions also touched upon the conflicts in Ukraine and South Sudan, as well as rising tensions in Lebanon following an Israeli drone strike. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres used the session to renew his call for Security Council reforms. He stressed that the body must represent “the world of today, not that of 1945” and highlighted India as an important voice in any restructured council.