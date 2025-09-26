/London court dismisses terrorism charge against Kneecap rapper Mo Chara

A United Kingdom court on Friday dismissed terrorism charge against a member of the popular Irish-language rap group Kneecap, saying that prosecutors did not bring the charge “in the correct form” within the required timeline. The court erupted into applause as the ruling was handed down by a London judge. British prosecutors had charged the rapper, Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, known popularly by his stage name Mo Chara, in May, on an accusation of displaying a flag of Hezbollah, the Lebanon-based group that Britain considers a terrorist organisation, at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town, London, in November 2024. The 27-year-old rapper denied the charge and has described it as political. Displaying the symbols of such groups is illegal in Britain.

Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring, the presiding judge, told Woolwich Crown Court that the charge against Ó hAnnaidh was “unlawful” and “null” after Ó hAnnaidh's defence had argued that the charge was not brought within the six-month time limit.

Outlining the reasons for his decision, the chief magistrate said, “I find that these proceedings were not instituted in the correct form, lacking the necessary DPP (Director of Public Prosecutions) and AG (Attorney General) consent within the six-month statutory time limit.”

“The time limit requires consent to have been granted at the time or before the issue of the requisition,” he said, adding that the court had “no jurisdiction to try the charge”. Jude Bunting KC told the court, “This case was every bit unjustified as it was flawed.”

As Mo Chara left the court, his parents hugged him and said they were “delighted” that it was over.

‘It was never about terrorism’

After walking out, Mo Chara said, “This entire process was never about me. It was never about any threat to the public, it was never about terrorism—a word used by your government to discredit people you oppress.”

“It was always about Gaza, about what happens if you dare to speak up. Your attempts to silence us have failed because we’re right and you’re wrong.”

Kneecap manager Daniel Lambert said in a post on social media, “We have won. Liam Óg is a free man. We said we would fight them and win. We did (Twice). Kneecap has NO charges OR convictions in ANY country, EVER.”

“Political policing has failed. Kneecap is on the right side of history. Britain is not.”

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said it was “reviewing the decision of the court carefully” and pointed out that the decision could be appealed against.

A spokesperson of the Metropolitan Police said, “We will work with the CPS to understand the potential implications of this ruling for us and how that might impact on the processing of such cases in the future.”

Kneecap, an Irish-speaking rap trio, has courted controversy with provocative lyrics and merchandise. The group was formed in 2017 by three musicians who go by the stage names of Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap and DJ Próvaí.

Their rise to fame inspired a semi-fictionalised film starring actor Michael Fassbender and it won a British Academy of Film Award (Bafta) in February 2025. The group faced criticism in April after displaying messages about the Gaza war at the US music festival Coachella.

The group has over 1.4 million monthly listeners on Spotify and last week played a sold-out 12,500-capacity show in London.

Kneecap is already barred from entering Hungary, and last week Canada’s government also denied entry to the group’s members, ending plans for a brief tour that was scheduled to start Oct. 14 in Toronto.