India's Ministry of External Affairs on Friday (Sep 26) issued a sharp statement, refuting the claims of NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, who said that US President Donald Trump’s tariffs against India are indirectly having an impact on the war in Ukraine. This comes after Rutte alleged that New Delhi has contacted Moscow, adding that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to explain his strategy on Ukraine amid trade tensions with the US.

“We have seen the statement by NATO Secretary-General Mr. Mark Rutte regarding a purported phone conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin. The statement is factually incorrect and entirely baseless. At no point has Prime Minister Modi spoken with President Putin in the manner suggested. No such conversation has taken place,” the MEA said.

The statement added, “Speculative or careless statements that misrepresent the Prime Minister’s engagements or suggest conversations that never occurred are unacceptable.”

What did NATO chief say?

“Trump’s tariffs on India are having a big impact on Russia. Delhi is on the phone with Putin, and Narendra Modi is asking him to explain his strategy on Ukraine because India is being hit with tariffs,” Rutte told CNN during an interview on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

India-US trade tensions

NATO chief’s comments come amid the trade talks between India and the US. India’s team, led by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, who was in New York to discuss a trade agreement, returned on Friday (Sep 26).

Following the talks, Goyal said that India and the US are aiming to “achieve an early conclusion” to the trade deal. “The delegation had constructive meetings with the U.S. Government on various aspects of the deal. Both sides exchanged views on possible contours of the deal and it was decided to continue the engagements with a view to achieve early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Trade Agreement,” he said.

Earlier this month, a team of representatives from Washington, led by Brendan Lynch, visited New Delhi to hold talks with Indian officials.