Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, during an interview with Axios, hinted that the US is planning to give a weapon system to his army that will help his country during the war with Russia. Axios' Barak Ravid asked the Ukrainian president, "What is the one tangible thing that you need Trump to give you in order for you to win on the battlefield?"

Zelensky replied, "I told him about one thing we need. He said he will work on it."

"Was it a weapon system?" Ravid asked.

"Yes. We need it but it does not mean we will use it. That weapon is additional pressure on Putin for him to sit," Zelensky told the Axios host.

Zelensky is ready to leave presidency, but...

Zelensky has announced that he would leave the office once the war with Russia ends. He said his goal is to end the conflict, and not to run for the presidency. He also added that he would urge his country's parliament to organise the elections if possible. In an interview with Axios, the Ukrainian president said he would see his job as finished after the war ends and he is "ready" to step down. "My goal is to finish the war," not to continue to run for office, he said.

The elections in Ukraine have been postponed for an indefinite period due to the war. As per the Ukrainian constitution, an election can not take place when Martial Law is declared in the country. Ukraine has been under Martial law since February 2022.