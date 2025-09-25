/Trump welcomes ‘highly opinionated’ Erdogan to White House: From Russian oil to fighter jets to Israel-Gaza war - Here’s everything they discussed

US President Donald Trump welcomed his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to the White House on Thursday (September 25). The duo held talks after the United States kicked out Turkey, a NATO ally, from its flagship F-35 fighter jet program after it purchased an air defence system from Russia. Erdogan said that his meeting with Trump was an opportunity to discuss the F-35 and F-16.

Meanwhile, the American president praised Erdogan, saying he is "a highly opinionated man" and that Trump "does not like opinionated people," but he likes the Turkish President.

"He is a tough man," Trump remarked about Erdogan while suggesting that he stop buying Russian oil. Moreover, Trump also said that if he had a good meeting with the Turkish leader, Erdogan's country can expect a lift from the sanctions on it "almost immediately".

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The US president also said that it was Erdogan who was responsible for a successful fight in Syria.

What did Trump say about Russia?

Talking about his efforts to stop nations from buying Russian oil, Trump said that the best thing the Turkish leader could do is not buy oil and gas from Russia.



"Russia got virtually no land after spending huge amount on bombs and weapons," Trump said while highlighting the Ukraine war.



What did Trump say about Gaza?



Trump also talked about the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, saying, "I have to meet Israel. They know what I want. I think we can get Gaza done. But we want hostages out, all of them."

"I'm going to have to tell Israel. Let's go. Everyone wants this war to end," the American leader added.

‘We are working on many Trade and Military Deals’

Last week, Trump announced Erdogan's visit, saying, “We are working on many Trade and Military Deals with the President, including the large-scale purchase of Boeing aircraft, a major F-16 Deal, and a continuation of the F-35 talks, which we expect to conclude positively."

Erdogan has made clear he’s eager to see the hold on F-35s lifted.