/US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth calls rare, urgent meeting of all generals - No one knows why

In a move that has been termed as highly unusual, United States Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered hundreds of the US military generals and admirals to gather at a Marine Corps base in Virginia next week. The sudden order has sown confusion and alarm as the reason for the meeting has not been disclosed. The order comes after the Trump administration fired numerous senior leaders this year. As per report, even top generals are not aware of the reason for the said meeting. The order comes amid the threat of a government shutdown faced by the Trump administration.

According to a report in the Washington Post, Defence Secretary Hegseth in the order stated that it "applies to all senior officers with the rank of brigadier general or above, or their Navy equivalent, serving in command positions and their top enlisted advisers." The report quoted Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell and confirmed that Hegseth will be addressing his senior military leaders but he didn't provide any further details. Moreover, the report said that Hegseth has called all the Generals and staff in conflict zones to return for his in-person meeting. It will include top military leaders stationed near Ukraine, in the Middle East, as well as admirals in the waters off the coast of China.