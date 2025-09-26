Nitin Gadkari announces Hydrogen Highways: List of cities they will pass through

Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday announced India's first Hydrogen Highways. He made the announcement on theinaugural day of World Hydrogen India, which was organized by S&P Global Commodity Insights.

Nitin Gadkari highlightedthe urgency of reducing India's dependence on crude imports, currently at 87 per cent of demand and costing the nation nearly Rs 22 lakh crore annually. He said hydrogen is the fuel of the future, and the government has launched theworld's first large-scale hydrogen truck trials.

Nitin Gadkari said that the government has made abudgetary allocation of Rs 500 crore. He said the government has industry partners, includingTata Motors, Ashok Leyland, Volvo, BPCL, IOCL, NTPC, and Reliance.Nine hydrogen refuelling stations will be established to support these trials, he said.

He said these corridors will serve as India's first hydrogen highways.

Routes of Hydrogen Highways

He said the trials will run for two years. The routes includeGreater Noida, Delhi, Agra, Bhubaneswar, Konark, Puri, Vadodara, Surat, Sahibabad, Faridabad, Pune, Mumbai, Jamshedpur, Kalinga, Thiruvananthapuram, Jamnagar, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Vishakhapatnam.

He said these routes will link ports and freight corridors. He also said that theentire hydrogen value chain, including compression, storage, transport, and refueling infrastructure, will be developed.

He said India aims to produce 5 million tons of green hydrogenannually by 2030. It will generate 6 lakh jobs and an investment of Rs 8 lakh crore.

It will reduceCO2 emissions by 3.6 gigatons by 2050.This transition is expected to cut fossil fuel imports by Rs 1 lakh crore per year, he added.

Nitin Gadkari said India will be amanufacturer, an innovator, and an exporter of hydrogen.