Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during his UNGA address on Friday (September 26), separately addressed the Israeli hostages in Gaza via loudspeakers. First, he spoke in Hebrew, then English, saying, “Our brave heroes, this is Prime Minister Netanyahu, speaking to you live from United Nations. We have not forgotten you, not even for a second. The people of Israel are with you.”

"We will not falter, we will not rest, until we bring ALL of you home,” Netanyahu added.

The Israeli PM also said that his speech was being streamed live on the cell phones of Gazans. He thanked his intelligence agency for doing it. He used the opportunity to send a message to Hamas as well, saying, “Lay down you arms, free hostages now. Let my people go. Free the hostages. all of the, the whole 48. If you do, you live, if not, Israel will hunt you down.”

He said if Hamas agrees to his demand, the war could end right now.



‘Charges of Genocide is baseless’



The Israeli PM accused that every citizen casualty is a tragedy for Israel and a “stategy” for Hamas. He denied the Gaza genocide accusation and called it “baseless”.

He even said that if Gazans do not have food, it’s because Hamas was stealing it. He said that Israel was accused of starving people of Gaza when, in reality, Netanyahu claimed, Israel was feeding them.

“What a joke,” he remarked.

Netanyahu orders to broadcast his UN speech across the Gaza Strip

Netanyahu's office ordered the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) to install loudspeakers across the Gaza Strip to broadcast the PM's speech to its residents. However, the IDF, according to Channel 12, has opposed the order, highlighting that it would require soldiers to leave their posts. They will have to enter the areas in the Strip that could put them at risk, as Hamas could target them. Despite this, the Haaretz newspaper reported that the IDF will still obey the PMO's order and has also started preparations to broadcast Netanyahu’s speech across Gaza.

One of the IDF members told Haaretz that the move is an act of psychological warfare for Gazans. Netanyahu's speech will also revolve around the Western recognition of an independent Palestinian state.

Netanyahu’s plane avoids French, Spanish airspace while flying to US

Netanyahu, who left Tel Aviv on Wednesday (September 24) for his US visit, takes precautions while flying. His aircraft took an unusual route to avoid flying over French and Spanish airspace. Although, according to FlightRadar24, the flight briefly overflew Greece and Italy. It was an attempt to avoid being arrested, as both countries have issued an arrest warrant for him for his alleged war crimes.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has not publicly said why it took the unusual route, and CNN has approached it for comment. It came two weeks after the Israeli PM's office said that some journalists and members of Netanyahu’s entourage would not accompany him for “technical arrangements related to seating and security.”

Meanwhile, the Jerusalem Post reported that the avoidance of French and Spanish airspace was a way of compensating for the additional fuel required.