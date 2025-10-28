Pak allows ‘third country’ to launch drone strikes from its soil? Report alleges Islamabad’s secret deal

In a rare admission, Pakistan reportedly told Afghan officials it has a deal with a foreign country allowing drone strikes in Afghanistan, saying it cannot stop them without breaching the pact. The revelation came amid failed Pak-Afg talks following deadly border clashes and rising tensions.
In a rare and shocking admission, Pakistan has reportedly said that it has an agreement with a foreign country due to which it cannot prevent drone attacks inside Afghanistan. While news agency Reuters reported that high-level talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan did not yield any result, TOLO News of Afghanistan, citing a source said that Pakistan revealed it is bound by an agreement with a third party under which the third country is allowed to conduct drone strikes inside Afghanistan from Pakistan. Islamabad did not mention the name of the country.
Read More | 'Fighting India's proxy war': Pakistan minister casts doubt on ceasefire with Afghan Taliban, issues anti-India rant
"It was also revealed that, for the first time, Pakistan admitted to having an agreement with a foreign country allowing drone strikes, and that it cannot prevent such strikes because breaking the agreement is not possible," TOLO News reported. Citing the same source, TOLO News further claimed that the Pakistani delegation appeared disorganised and seemed to be wanting to pull back from Afghanistan. “At one point, they even requested that the Afghan side acknowledge Pakistan's right to strike Afghan territory in response to TTP attacks,” TOLO News reported.
Read more | Pakistan vs Afghanistan border clash: Durand Line, an unfinished legacy of British colonialism, still festers and causes rivalry
Recently, Pakistan and Afghanistan were involved in one of the deadliest border clashes in years. Both sides blame each other for starting the offensive. Situation worsened when two explosions rocked Kabul last week. Though Islamabad did not take responsibility of the bombings, it came right after Pakistani leaders publically vowed ‘big action’ on those sheltering Pakistani Taliban (TTP) fighters. The Taliban then initiated offensives along the southern Pakistani border, prompting Islamabad to threaten decisive retaliation. Pakistan accused Kabul of fighting “India's proxy war." Saudi Arabia brokered a fragile ceasefire and convinced both sides for talks. However, talks in Turkey has not yielded any result as of now.