Pak allows ‘third country’ to launch drone strikes from its soil? Report alleges Islamabad’s secret deal

In a rare and shocking admission, Pakistan has reportedly said that it has an agreement with a foreign country due to which it cannot prevent drone attacks inside Afghanistan. While news agency Reuters reported that high-level talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan did not yield any result, TOLO News of Afghanistan, citing a source said that Pakistan revealed it is bound by an agreement with a third party under which the third country is allowed to conduct drone strikes inside Afghanistan from Pakistan. Islamabad did not mention the name of the country.

"It was also revealed that, for the first time, Pakistan admitted to having an agreement with a foreign country allowing drone strikes, and that it cannot prevent such strikes because breaking the agreement is not possible," TOLO News reported. Citing the same source, TOLO News further claimed that the Pakistani delegation appeared disorganised and seemed to be wanting to pull back from Afghanistan. “At one point, they even requested that the Afghan side acknowledge Pakistan's right to strike Afghan territory in response to TTP attacks,” TOLO News reported.

Pakistan-Afghanistan border clashes