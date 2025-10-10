/'Afghans have always been loyal to India': Explosions rock Kabul within 48 hours of Pak minister 'vowing big action' - What happened

Two powerful explosions shook central Kabul on Thursday evening (Oct 9), approximately 48 hours within Pakistan's big threat to the country. On social media, several people reported hearing the explosions and seeing drones. AFP reported that security forces were alerted and mobile telephone service was down in several neighborhoods. The first blast happened around 9:50 pm local time (1720 GMT) and the second explosion occured a few minutes later. Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said that the incident was under investigation and there was no cause for concern. In a post on X, he reassured the public that there was no need to worry. He explained that while the sound of an explosion had been heard in Kabul, everything was under control, the situation was being looked into, and no reports of damage had been received so far. The explosion comes as Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi arrived in India for a two-day visit.

Pakistan's threat against Afghanistan

Though Pakistan has not yet officially claimed responsibility of the attack, it is being said that Pakistan’s military establishment is responsible for the offensive as it comes after Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif said in Pakistani Parliament that ‘big action’ will be taken against Kabul. Pak Defence Minister Khawaja Asif also said in an interview that Afghans “have always been loyal to India and against Pakistan in the past and present, and they would continue to remain the same in the future as well."

Addressing his Federal Cabinet, Sharif reportedly described the Afghan people as “enemies” of Pakistan, claiming that despite Pakistan showing them respect, they had responded with betrayal. He vowed strong action against Afghan refugees and the Kabul government, asserting that “terrorists were entering Pakistan from neighbouring Afghanistan” to carry out attacks. Stating “enough was enough” and that it was time to eliminate the terrorist threat, Sharif said that military leadership, including Field Marshal Asim Munir, was committed to crushing the militants.

Escalating tensions further, Khawaja Asif intensified his criticism in Parliament, describing Afghanistan as a “hub of terrorism and a safe haven for militants,” a claim he said was acknowledged even by the United Nations. Issuing a stark ultimatum, Asif declared, “There is no grey area—Kabul must choose. Either the Afghan Taliban are with us or with the TTP and terrorists.” He also revealed what he described as a disturbing negotiation attempt, alleging that the Afghan Taliban had demanded 10 billion rupees in exchange for controlling the 6,000 to 7,000 fighters of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).