/Afghanistan's Taliban-led government hopes India will recognise them, says key official

Afghanistan's Taliban government has hoped that India will recognise them soon, Suhail Shaheen, who is the country's ambassador to Qatar has said. Speaking to WION's Sidhant Sibal, he said, "Afghanistan and India want to have a good relationship, to expand relations. So they should remove the obstacle of recognition". While India has not formally recognised the Taliban-led Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan which came to power in August, 2021, it continues to engage with them. In 2022, India established a Technical Support Unit (TSU) in Kabul to coordinate aid, signaling de facto engagement without recognition. His comments come on the eve of Foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi's meeting with EAM Jaishankar, & NSA Ajit Doval in Delhi on friday.

Full interview:

How significant do you see this visit as?

Suhail Shaheen: I think it is a very significant visit. It is the first visit of our foreign minister to India. And during this visit, various matters will be discussed which will lead to strengthening relations between the two countries. There are a lot of areas where the two countries can have cooperation and good relations.

You said, a lot of areas. What are these areas? India has been giving humanitarian support to Afghanistan. So if you can perhaps talk about these areas where you're talking about cooperation can be done?



Suhail Shaheen: Yes, first of all, there were projects by India, they can start those projects. There are investment opportunities for Indian businessmen. You know, Afghanistan has a lot of natural resources. There is opportunity in the agricultural field and also in education in other fields. So I think there is a need to set up a committee which seeks to explore all these areas, to see how the relation between the two countries can be strengthened and what are those areas, these areas be identified in relation.

Are you looking for any recognition by the Government of India? So far, India has not recognized the government in Kabul.



Suhail Shaheen: Not being recognised as an obstacle, in the way of relation between the two countries. Many countries have their own political objectives, while Afghanistan and India want to have a good relationship, to expand relations. So they should remove the obstacle of recognition. By granting recognition, they will remove the obstacle which is in the way of relation between the two countries.

My last and final question is, do you expect a reciprocal visit as well, given your foreign minister has reached New Delhi, so do you think that the Indian Foreign Minister should also come to Kabul, and what's the focus like during FM Muttaqui's visit to Deoband?