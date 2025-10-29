/‘India waging proxy war’: Khawaja Asif repeats his lie as Afghanistan–Pakistan peace talks collapse

Pakistan's defence minister Khawaja Asif has reiterated his baseless claims that India is using Afghanistan to wage a proxy war against Pakistan. His remarks came as talks between the two nations concluded in Istanbul without a "workable solution." Asif also claimed that Afghan government lacked independent authority to hold talks and that whole of Afghanistan is not under Taliban ‘s control. He added that Pakistan expects Afghanistan to behave like a “dignified neighbour” and not as “someone’s proxy.” Earlier, Asif had said that failure of talks would mean "open war."

According to ARY News, Asif said, “India is using Afghanistan to carry out a “proxy war” against Pakistan to take revenge for its May 2025 war defeat and humiliation. Afghan government has no independent authority to hold talks. Taliban government does not have full control over Afghanistan. I realised this during the very first round of talks.” He also called for legal action against former Pakistani leaders who, in his words, “supported the Taliban in the past.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source