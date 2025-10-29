/‘India waging proxy war’: Khawaja Asif repeats his lie as Afghanistan–Pakistan peace talks collapse

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif accused India of using Afghanistan for a proxy war and claimed Kabul lacks authority. Talks in Istanbul failed, with both sides blaming each other. Despite a Doha-brokered ceasefire, new border clashes killed soldiers and militants.
Pakistan's defence minister Khawaja Asif has reiterated his baseless claims that India is using Afghanistan to wage a proxy war against Pakistan. His remarks came as talks between the two nations concluded in Istanbul without a "workable solution." Asif also claimed that Afghan government lacked independent authority to hold talks and that whole of Afghanistan is not under Taliban ‘s control. He added that Pakistan expects Afghanistan to behave like a “dignified neighbour” and not as “someone’s proxy.” Earlier, Asif had said that failure of talks would mean "open war."
According to ARY News, Asif said, “India is using Afghanistan to carry out a “proxy war” against Pakistan to take revenge for its May 2025 war defeat and humiliation. Afghan government has no independent authority to hold talks. Taliban government does not have full control over Afghanistan. I realised this during the very first round of talks.” He also called for legal action against former Pakistani leaders who, in his words, “supported the Taliban in the past.”
In a blow for peace in the region after deadly clashes this month, talks in Istanbul ended. Pakistan Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said that Afghan side kept deviating from the core issue, evading the key point upon which the dialogue process was initiated, Reuters reported. "Instead of accepting any responsibility, the Afghan Taliban resorted to blame game, deflection and ruses. The dialogue thus failed to bring about any workable solution," Tarar said. Both nations agreed to a ceasefire brokered in Doha on October 19, and met on the insitence of Turkey and Qatar for further talks but could not find common ground. Despite a ceasefire between Pakistan and the Taliban, weekend clashes killed five Pakistani soldiers and 25 Pakistani Taliban militants near the border with Afghanistan, Reuters reported.
