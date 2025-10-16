/'Fighting India's proxy war': Pakistan minister casts doubt on ceasefire with Afghan Taliban, issues anti-India rant

Amid increasing hostility between Pakistan and Afghanistan and deadly clashes on the border, Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has blamed India. Issuing a baseless allegation, Asif highlighted the timing of the clashes at the border and said that it happened during Afghani foreign minister's India visit. Slamming the Taliban, Asif alleged that it is fighting ‘India’s proxy war.' This comes after both the countries agreed to a temporary ceasefire for 48 hours starting 6:00 p.m. Pakistan local time (1300 GMT) on Wednesday (Oct 15).

Speaking to Geo News, Asif said, "I have my doubts that the ceasefire will hold, because the decisions of the [Afghan] Taliban are being sponsored by Delhi…Right now, Kabul is fighting a proxy war for Delhi." Pointing fingers at Taliban's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi's India visit, he alleged that some ulterior “plans” were hatched during the six-day India visit. However, Asif did not provide any proof of his claims. Earlier, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had described the Afghan people as “enemies” of Pakistan, claiming that despite Pakistan showing them respect, they had responded with betrayal. Echoing similar sentiments, Asif said in an interview that Afghans “have always been loyal to India and against Pakistan in the past and present, and they would continue to remain the same in the future as well."

Pakistan-Afghanistan border clashes

Pakistan and Afghanistan have implemented a ceasefire following the deadliest border clashes in years. Though Afghanistan's Taliban government’s chief spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid said that the truce was at the “insistence” of the Pakistani side and his social media post did not mention a 48-hour timeframe, both sides agreed to go forward with the ceasefire, with Islamabad also confirming its duration. The Taliban government also said that Afghan forces had been instructed to respect the ceasefire "as long as no one commits aggression".