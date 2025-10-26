/Pakistan minister Khawaja Asif issues another war threat, says 'if no agreement takes place with Afghanistan...'

Pakistan's defence minister Khawaja Asif issued yet another war threat on Saturday (Oct 25) amid the ongoing second high-level round of security and political talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Istanbul. Asif said that Afghanistan wants peace but warned that failure to reach an agreement would mean "open war." This comes amid heightened tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan over border clashes and airstrikes.

The talks in Istanbul began on Saturday and was aimed at arranging a mechanism to enforce the Doha ceasefire for a longer term. Meanwhile, CNN-News18 citing sources said that talks concluded in Istanbul after nine-hour session. While no formal agreement was signed, both delegations committed to an immediate de-escalation of border tensions.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

What Khawaja Asif said?

In televised remarks from Pakistan, Khawaja Asif said there had been no incidents in the four to five days since it was agreed, and both sides were complying with the truce. "We have the option, if no agreement takes place, we have an open war with them. But I saw that they want peace." Earlier, Asif had falsely claimed that Taliban is fighting New Delhi's war with Pakistan. Asif highlighted the timing of the clashes at the border and said that it happened during Afghani foreign minister's India visit. Asif alleged that Kabul is fighting ‘India’s proxy war.' Speaking to Geo News, Asif said, "I have my doubts that the ceasefire will hold, because the decisions of the [Afghan] Taliban are being sponsored by Delhi…Right now, Kabul is fighting a proxy war for Delhi."

Taliban minister slams Pakistan

Afghanistan Defence Minister, from the ruling Taliban regime, Mawlawi Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid slammed Pakistan for claiming that Kabul is fighting ‘New Delhi’s proxy war.' The Taliban minister called the remarks made by Pakistan defence minister “groundless" and “illogical." Clarifying that Afghanistan's ties with India under Taliban regime are “independent” and guided “solely by Afghanistan’s national interests,” he said that his country won't allow allow its territory to be used against other countries.