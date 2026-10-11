/Nepal flash floods swallow homes and bridges a month after devastating disaster

Flash floods carrying mud, debris and large boulders struck Nepal's Manaslu region on Sunday (Oct 11) after a dry landslide blocked the Budhi Gandaki River near Lokpa in Chumnubri, Gorkha district. No casualties have been reported so far. The river has repeatedly blocked and burst since about 4 am on October 11, threatening settlements downstream toward Jagat and Arughat. The surges have raised fears of further damage along the river corridor.

The flooding comes only weeks after a similar disaster in the area. On September 6, flash floods hit the Budhi Gandaki and Therang Khola areas around Namrung in Chumnubri. Two important bridges were washed away, which disrupted movement along the Manaslu trekking corridor. A suspension bridge over the Budhi Gandaki was also damaged, and the District Administration Office in Gorkha asked trekkers to suspend travel in the affected areas until further notice. Residents say they have not yet recovered from that disaster.

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The river has a history of sudden surges. In April 2024, residents of Samagaun in Chumanubri Rural Municipality reported a sudden rise in the flow of the Budhi Gandaki. A study by the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) found that the flood was triggered by an ice avalanche from the Manaslu Glacier into the glacial lake Birendra Tal. The report said the event was moderate and did not cause significant downstream damage, but warned that future events could be larger as temperatures rise and glaciers retreat.