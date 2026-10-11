/Bigg Boss 20: Who is Manish Goel? Meet the new wild card contestant on Salman Khan’s show

The game of Bigg Boss is about to get even more interesting! With heated clashes and shifting equations, the makers have added a new twist to the already intense competition. During the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode on October 9, Salman Khan introduced a new wild-card contestant to the housemates, bringing another dose of drama to the much-acclaimed, long-running reality show.

Bigg Boss 20’s first wild-card contestant

On October 10 (Saturday), Bigg Boss 20 host Salman Khan introduced Manish Goel as a new wild-card contestant to the housemates. Initially, he pretended to have entered the show to promote his upcoming project, but Khan later revealed that he would be entering the house as a new contestant. The housemates were left shocked and excited.

At the end of the episode, the makers unveiled the promo for Sunday’s episode, which hinted at a second wild-card entry. Since the promo went live, netizens have been speculating that the contestant could be content creator Nakul Dhull.

Who is Manish Goel?

Manish Goel is a well-known Indian television and film actor who gained recognition through the TV industry. Before he pursued acting, he first drew public attention as the lead model in the chart-topping Punjabi music video “Dil Le Gayi Kudi Gujarat Di,” in 1998.

He is widely known for playing iconic roles such as Tilak Chopra in the hit show Bhabhi and Tushar Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. He has also had notable roles in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and other shows, establishing himself as a household name.

Goel also appeared in the popular TV show Anupamaa as Raghav Singh. He has also moved into films, playing Vikas Dubey in the crime film Hanak and acting in and producing the internationally acclaimed short film Azaan.

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