Bangladesh's banned Awami League has called a countrywide shutdown for November 27 and 28, sharply raising the stakes in its standoff with the interim administration just as exiled former prime minister Sheikh Hasina signals plans to come home.

The party, which has been barred from political activity, put forward eight demands. These include an end to restrictions on its operations, the freeing of detained political figures, and the dropping of legal cases against Hasina and other senior leaders. It also wants verdicts it calls politically driven to be annulled.

Beyond political grievances, the party is pressing for lower prices for electricity, gas, water, fuel and food, along with the reopening of shuttered factories and jobs for laid-off workers. It has urged authorities to protect women, children and minorities and to curb killings, robbery and extortion. Its remaining demands call for press freedom and free expression, the withdrawal of cases against journalists and rights activists, and action against fraud and terrorism.

The announcement follows reports of assaults on party workers in Gopalganj, Hasina's home district, where 12 shops were also vandalised. The party held a torch procession on Tuesday and said it would step up its street campaign.

Hasina, 79, fled to India in August 2024 after protesters overran her residence. She has since been sentenced to death in absentia for crimes against humanity tied to the violent suppression of the uprising that ousted her.

Her spokesperson, Syed Mozammel Ali, told Reuters she intends to return on December 16, Bangladesh's Victory Day, which marks independence from Pakistan in 1971. He said she has asked Dhaka to arrange a flight from Delhi, adding that it was "the responsibility of the government" to make her return possible.

The government has rejected that framing. Junior Foreign Minister Humaiun Kobir said Hasina's stated intentions did not match realities on the ground. "If she were to return, she can only come as a prisoner in handcuffs," he told reporters.

Dhaka has formally asked India to extradite Hasina, a request New Delhi says is under legal review. Her lawyers, meanwhile, have applied for a Bangladeshi passport and national identity card through the country's high commission in the Indian capital.

Tensions have been compounded by violence. Kobir blamed Awami League loyalists for a number of petrol bomb attacks, saying they had failed to frighten the public. Bangladeshi media report at least four deaths in political violence since mid-November, among them three party activists and a bus worker killed when his vehicle was set ablaze.