Jensen Huang apologised to Nvidia employees and revealed that he was undergoing therapy during an all-hands meeting on Tuesday morning at the company's headquarters in Santa Clara, California, according to people familiar with the matter, The Wall Street Journal reported. The reinstated chief executive also expressed gratitude to the Trump administration for providing Nvidia with rapid access to intelligence. He said the information helped the company's board conclude that the national security risks associated with bringing him back were low, the people said.

The Nvidia co-founder returned as CEO on Monday, 11 days after stepping down following revelations about two extramarital affairs. One involved an employee, while the other was with Alice Huang, an executive at an Nvidia customer whom US officials suspected of being a Chinese intelligence asset. President Trump had publicly supported Jensen Huang's return, saying that only he could run Nvidia effectively. Trump also pointed to the stock market's enthusiastic reaction to the reinstatement as evidence that the decision was correct.

When Huang returned to Nvidia's headquarters on Monday, employees gathered along the stairs and balconies to welcome him, shouting, “We love you, Jensen!” During Tuesday's meeting, Huang told employees that he was grateful for the second chance at the company, according to people familiar with his remarks. The CEO, who has been married to his wife for more than 40 years and has children working at Nvidia, also said he would work hard for “a second chance with my family.”