The general secretary of the banned Bangladesh Chhatra League has warned that ordinary Bangladeshis would defy any attempt to hang ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, insisting she will return home on December 16.

“The people of Bangladesh will tear apart the rope which will be used for hanging Sheikh Hasina,” Sheikh Wali Asif Inan told WION in an exclusive interview.

Inan leads the student wing of the Awami League, which has been banned in Bangladesh. He and Saddam Hussain were sentenced to death by the International Crimes Tribunal, a verdict he dismissed as the work of a "kangaroo court." He insists they did no wrong and killed no one, and said that if the rule of law prevailed, "we'll be totally free."

‘Not a political stunt’

Hasina's planned return on December 16, Bangladesh's Victory Day, is "not a political stunt," Inan said. "Sheikh Hasina does what she says. Sheikh Hasina never comes back from her words."

He claimed she has asked the present government for an aircraft and is observing the land ports through leaders now in India, but that officials are refusing to return her passport or send a plane. He alleged this is because the government "knows it has no public support."

Calling her the most popular person in Bangladesh, Inan claimed that in a vote "80% of the votes will be given on the name of Sheikh Hasina." He said her arrival would change "the whole, the entire political scenario" in a minute, and that she is open to facing the death sentence.

Rebuttal to the government

The government maintains Hasina can return only through extradition. Prime Minister Tariq Rahman has blamed the unrest on the Awami League and Chhatra League and labelled them terrorist organisations. Inan rejected this: "No, no, he is lying." He alleged Rahman was himself involved in terrorist activities during his mother's 2001-2006 tenure as prime minister and called the accusation a "blame game." He accused government supporters of "mob terrorism" and of vandalising and burning homes.

Warning on confrontation

Inan said the party wants only peaceful protest. "We don't want any kind of violence on the road," he said. But he warned: "If you will suppress us, then we will, of course, stand against you." Citing the right to self-defence, he said supporters would first plead for restraint, but if attacked, "I have to protect myself." Any confrontation, he said, would come only if the BNP government cracked down.

He called the ban on both organisations "totally illegal" and against the constitution, imposed by what he described as the "killer Yunus regime," and demanded its removal along with the release of political prisoners. He claimed jails built for around 50,000 now hold roughly 1.5 lakh, and alleged hundreds of activists died in custody over two and a half years. He also said two to three lakh affiliated students have been kept from classes and exams for over two years. "We will take back our rights anyway," he said.

Economy and elections

On the economy, Inan defended protesting government workers, saying they have a constitutional right to demand higher pay and that sound grenades and police charges against them are illegal. He criticised the proposed auto-rickshaw ban in Dhaka, which he said affects 20 to 30 lakh people. Excluding Awami League supporters, whom he put at 40 to 55 percent of the population, rules out peace, he argued; only an inclusive, participatory election can restore normalcy and revive the economy.

Background

Hasina has survived at least 20 attempts on her life, Inan said, noting that her father and family were killed in 1975. She spent about six years in India before returning in 1981 despite threats.