Jensen Huang's return to Nvidia has become a talking point on social media, with users flooding platforms with memes, edited pictures and AI-generated videos. US President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk have also joined the online buzz surrounding the CEO's comeback.

Huang was reinstated as Nvidia's president and CEO on November 23 after the company's board of directors unanimously approved his return. He had resigned on November 12 following revelations about his alleged extramarital affairs with a senior executive and a suspected Chinese spy.

Huang's comeback was greeted with loud applause at Nvidia's Santa Clara office. Videos circulating online showed the building's atrium filled with employees cheering as the CEO stood among them.

One video attracted more than 7.2 million views on X. Sharing the clip, a user wrote: "If you come for the king, you best not miss."

Trump, Musk react to Huang's comeback

Trump added his own touch to the online celebrations by posting a meme on Truth Social. The image showed Huang edited into the famous photograph of Trump raising his fist after the assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania.

"This is a real Trump post. He's totally lost it," one X user commented. The post received more than 17,000 likes.

Musk also welcomed the development with a brief post on X, writing: "The mistake has been corrected."

AI videos and celebrity edits flood social media

The meme fest also produced several unusual edits featuring Huang. An AI-generated post that attracted more than 400,000 views declared: "The leather jacket is back on stage."

Another user shared an edited version of South Korean singer PSY's ‘Gangnam Style’, replacing the singer's face with Huang's and captioning it: "Jensen is officially back."

An AI-generated video featuring an Indonesian child with an 'Aura Farming' also gained nearly a million views.