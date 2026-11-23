The Indian team sat in the driver’s seat for most of the opening Test in Wellington against New Zealand, yet failed to take an early lead in this two-match series. They bowled well in the first innings and batted even better, scoring 720/9 declared and taking a whopping 352-run lead, all of that to fall short of wrapping up New Zealand inside four sessions. Even though Indian captain Shubman Gill blamed the ball quality and lack of pitch movement on Day 5 for the stalemate, we take a look at three mistakes that cost India a win at the Basin Reserve.



India picked up just three wickets on the final day and decided to shake hands with their counterparts with over 15 overs left before the scheduled close of play. Although that particular decision drew scrutiny, several far more disputed calls proved decisive in denying the visitors their first win in New Zealand in 17 years.

Team Selection

Gill suggested in the post-match presser that India played their best bowlers in the series opener, but failed to pick up 20 wickets in the first Test in Wellington. Even while considering that the wicket on offer turned flatter as the game progressed, picking two pacers of similar traits, Akash Deep and Anshul Kamboj, ahead of seasoned quick Mohammed Siraj hurt India’s WTC Final chances.

While Akash Deep was returning from a lengthy injury layoff, India handed an extended run to Kamboj following promising returns in the ODI series. Besides Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna's return did not leave an impact either, as the Karnataka quick bagged just three wickets in both innings.

Siraj’s absence at the start and no Kuldeep Yadav as a specialist spinner, as also pointed out by Sourav Ganguly, left Gill with no options but to tire out his out-of-fuel bowling attack.

Declaration Came Too Late

India had already surpassed New Zealand’s first innings tally of 368 on Day 3 but continued to pile up runs until the second session on the penultimate day, taking their lead past 350. Although Rishabh Pant’s 128 broke multiple batting records, making headlines, the visitors perhaps took a bit too long to declare their innings, leaving their bowlers with less time to force a result.

Missing Zeal

Similar to the Colombo Test against Sri Lanka in August, where India’s shoulders dropped as the hosts pulled off a draw out of nowhere, Shubman Gill's side lacked zeal on the final day.