Indian captain Shubman Gill expressed frustration after the Kiwi pair of Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips forced them to shake hands and finish the first Test in Wellington on their terms despite India's mammoth first-innings batting effort.



Gill answered tough questions after the drawn first Test, which further depleted their chances of sealing a top-two finish to qualify for the 2027 WTC Final in England. Although he questioned the quality of the Kookaburra balls (used in NZ) for going soft midway through the innings, Gill's biggest concern was the ICC's rigidity around restricting the use of saliva on the cricket ball.



During the Covid-19 pandemic, the governing body banned players from using saliva on the cricket ball to prevent the spread of the deadly virus. Years after normal sporting operations resumed, the ICC has yet to reverse the restriction, making Gill the latest high-profile Test skipper to urge decision-makers to relax the rule.



Restricting its use has made the job challenging for the bowlers on flatter tracks, like the one used for this Test at the Basin Reserve, with no lateral movement or reverse swing on offer. That, in particular, was also one of the major reasons why Gill decided to shake hands with New Zealand despite 15 overs of play remaining in the day.

"I think a ball definitely plays a big role. Our first ball [Kookaburra in NZ] was very soft after 25-30 overs. I think the other team also complained," Gill said after the game. "We saw this in England [last year] as well. In the first three-four matches, the [Dukes] ball was getting soft very quickly. I don't know if the quality of the balls has come down or what.



"But in such conditions, if there is no help from the wicket, and on top of that, the ball has become soft, then it becomes very difficult for the bowlers to take wickets. [The edges] don't carry. If there is not enough movement in the pitch, then all you have are LBWs and bowleds.



"So I think the quality of the balls will be better. And on top of that, I don't understand why we haven't been allowed to shine the ball yet. We are way past COVID times. There was a rule that you can't put saliva on the ball to make it shine. It's been seven-eight years, and I still don't understand why they are not allowing it. I think this is also a big factor,” he added.



After dismissing New Zealand for 368 in their first innings, India posted a record-breaking total of 720/9 declared, breaking multiple batting and Test records. Though a 352-run lead looked enough for them to push for a win in Wellington, lack of movement in the pitch and tired sessions on Day 5 resulted in back-to-back drawn matches for India.



Speaking on the same, Gill said, "If a team used to play a five-Test series, we used to draw two matches. It was common, but not so much now. That's why we are not used to draws. That's why we definitely feel more frustrated.

